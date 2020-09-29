Micromines (MICRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28,717.13

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. Micromines has a market cap of $28,717.13 and $1,200.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Micromines has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Micromines token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00260767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00041086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00089699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.30 or 0.01591662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00181363 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official website is micromines.co . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken

Micromines Token Trading

Micromines can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Crex24, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

