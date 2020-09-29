Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.40-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $5-5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.
Shares of MU traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.55. 1,673,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,681,969. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
