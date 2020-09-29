Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Short Interest Down 69.0% in September

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the August 31st total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MCEP opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. Mid-Con Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

