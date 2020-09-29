Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Short Interest Update

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:MSVB opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $42.94 million, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, money market deposit, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured consumer loans.

