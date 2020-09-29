Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP) Short Interest Down 48.7% in September

Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the August 31st total of 227,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:MTP opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Midatech Pharma has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $8.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Midatech Pharma stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP) by 939.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,895 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.47% of Midatech Pharma worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in oncology and immunotherapy in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline Research and Development; and Commercial. Its products include Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; Gelclair, an oral gel barrier device indicated for the management and relief of pain due to oral mucositis; Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate, for the treatment and prevention of breast cancer.

