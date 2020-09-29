Mitsubishi Estate Co. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Up 108.1% in September

Mitsubishi Estate Co. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,200 shares, a growth of 108.1% from the August 31st total of 347,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of SURDF stock remained flat at $$27.11 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Estate has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11.
Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile
