Mitsubishi Estate Co. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Up 108.1% in September

Mitsubishi Estate Co. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,200 shares, a growth of 108.1% from the August 31st total of 347,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SURDF stock remained flat at $$27.11 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Estate has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It operates in five segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment leases and manages office buildings, residences, and other properties. The Sales segment sells condominiums, detached houses, and land lots.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.