Mizuho Increases Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $33.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCOM. ValuEngine downgraded Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura raised Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet raised Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.23.
TCOM stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.60.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.
