Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobileiron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mobileiron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

MOBL stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $824.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.44. Mobileiron has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $58.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.91 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 97.93% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mobileiron will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $43,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,682.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 105,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $733,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,010.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 20.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 20.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 25.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 3.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 5.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

