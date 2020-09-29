Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.30). Mohawk Group reported earnings of ($0.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mohawk Group.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million.

MWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Mohawk Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the second quarter worth $732,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Group by 98.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 103,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,469 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the second quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of MWK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,317. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. Mohawk Group has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $9.68.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

