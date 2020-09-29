Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MHK shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,626 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,194,000 after acquiring an additional 162,788 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,382,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,672,000 after acquiring an additional 79,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,372,000 after acquiring an additional 21,318 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 36.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 727,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,327,000 after acquiring an additional 194,050 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MHK traded down $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $96.46. 11,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,308. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $153.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.83.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

