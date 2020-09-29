Moin (MOIN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $454.00

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, Moin has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Moin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Moin has a total market capitalization of $27,350.45 and approximately $454.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moin Coin Profile

Moin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,496,036 coins. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

