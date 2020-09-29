Molson Coors Brewing Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 21,667 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,778% compared to the average volume of 315 put options.

A number of analysts have commented on TAP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $105,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,755.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 60.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 110.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 72.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 90.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 34,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,350. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

