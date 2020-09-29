Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.61

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 135122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Momo in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Momo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Momo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, 86 Research initiated coverage on Momo in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.59.

The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $2.72. Momo had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Momo by 31.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 828,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after buying an additional 197,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Momo during the second quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Momo by 73.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 100,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 42,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Momo by 44.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 56,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Momo by 92.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 146,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

