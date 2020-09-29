Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $62.59 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.59.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,437,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $3,545,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,370,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,349,000 after buying an additional 268,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 700.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 113,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 99,553 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,048,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,761,000 after buying an additional 66,043 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,450,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,674,000 after acquiring an additional 147,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

