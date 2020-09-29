Monero Classic (XMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.67 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 30% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001779 BTC on major exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $3.67 million and $433.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.79 or 0.00891666 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003277 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000392 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000649 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 77% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.