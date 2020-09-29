MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on MTUAY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC upgraded MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS:MTUAY traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.71. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.34. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $159.40.

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $854.41 million during the quarter. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.67%.

About MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

