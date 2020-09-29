Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Up 70.2% in September

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the August 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MURGY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.88. 49,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,841. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.83. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $30.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39.

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

