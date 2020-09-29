Namecoin (NMC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $247.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00003637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $247.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,685.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.65 or 0.02121153 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00606354 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012189 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000556 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

