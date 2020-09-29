Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the August 31st total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 600.0 days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nanosonics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Nanosonics alerts:

Shares of NNCSF remained flat at $$3.98 during trading hours on Tuesday. Nanosonics has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories for reducing cross-contamination between patients and the spread of healthcare acquired infections.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.