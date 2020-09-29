Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nantkwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nantkwest in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

NK stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. Nantkwest has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $776.30 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.54.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 162,086.03% and a negative return on equity of 52.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nantkwest will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nantkwest news, Director John C. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,134.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $376,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 310,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,250 shares of company stock worth $3,772,462. 72.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nantkwest during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Nantkwest during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 32,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

