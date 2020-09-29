Nasdaq Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,760 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 340% compared to the average volume of 1,081 call options.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.31. The stock had a trading volume of 146,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. Nasdaq has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $137.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.69.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $131,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,040 shares of company stock worth $1,185,317. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

