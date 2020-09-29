National Bank Financial Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

National Bank Financial reissued their market perform rating on shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maverix Metals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.57.

Shares of NYSE MMX opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.22 and a beta of 1.64. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. Maverix Metals had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Maverix Metals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 635,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,843,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

