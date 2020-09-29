National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 26.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.10. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,698. The stock has a market cap of $166.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). National Bankshares had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.