National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.
National General has raised its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. National General has a payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National General to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.
Shares of NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.94. National General has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.48.
NGHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. JMP Securities cut shares of National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. National General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.
National General Company Profile
National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.
