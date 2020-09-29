National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

National General has raised its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. National General has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National General to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. National General has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. National General had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National General will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NGHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered National General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. JMP Securities lowered National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded National General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

