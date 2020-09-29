Native Utility Token Trading Up 5.4% Over Last Week (NUT)

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, Native Utility Token has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Native Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $24.38 or 0.00226648 BTC on exchanges. Native Utility Token has a market capitalization of $23.96 million and $6,999.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00264131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00041032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00090822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.14 or 0.01581585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00182892 BTC.

About Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. Native Utility Token’s official website is eosdt.com . The official message board for Native Utility Token is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

Buying and Selling Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Native Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Native Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

