Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives $12.21 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLS. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

In other news, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 22,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $321,660.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,854.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jim Barr sold 100,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $1,421,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,736. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nautilus by 578.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nautilus by 7.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Nautilus by 63.3% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nautilus stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.14. 51,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,897. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

