NB Global Corporate Income Trust (NBI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on October 9th

NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.52.

