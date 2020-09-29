nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) versus Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Financial Comparison

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) and Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get nCino alerts:

This table compares nCino and Nuance Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nCino N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nuance Communications $1.82 billion 5.12 $213.81 million $0.76 43.54

Nuance Communications has higher revenue and earnings than nCino.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Nuance Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nuance Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for nCino and Nuance Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nCino 0 2 6 0 2.75 Nuance Communications 1 1 6 0 2.63

nCino currently has a consensus target price of $93.83, indicating a potential upside of 16.27%. Nuance Communications has a consensus target price of $32.17, indicating a potential downside of 2.64%. Given nCino’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe nCino is more favorable than Nuance Communications.

Profitability

This table compares nCino and Nuance Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nCino N/A N/A N/A Nuance Communications 10.02% 12.30% 4.24%

Summary

Nuance Communications beats nCino on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc., a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions. The company provides solutions for commercial banking, small business lending, retail banking, portfolio analytics, treasury management sales and on boarding, customer engagement, and asset finance and leasing, as well as global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, and credit unions. The company was formerly known as Bankr, LLC. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.