Nebulas (NAS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.75 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $18.54 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00003321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Neraex, LBank and BCEX. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043021 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.67 or 0.04808793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056826 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033876 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 72,503,078 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, OKEx, Neraex, LBank, Allcoin, Huobi, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

