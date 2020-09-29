NEM Market Capitalization Tops $1.06 Billion (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. NEM has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $20.52 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001092 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptomate, Liquid, Bithumb and Poloniex. In the last seven days, NEM has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, B2BX, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Exrates, OKEx, Cryptopia, Huobi, Koineks, Bithumb, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, Cryptomate, Kryptono, Bittrex, Indodax, Bitbns, CoinTiger, Coinbe, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, Upbit, YoBit, Crex24, Poloniex, Coinsuper, COSS, BTC Trade UA, Kuna, Iquant and Zaif. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

