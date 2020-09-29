Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €59.11 ($69.54).

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of ETR:NEM traded up €0.95 ($1.12) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €62.60 ($73.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a fifty-two week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €63.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €59.41.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

