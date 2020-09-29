Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NLTX stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $473.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 194.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 62.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

