Nervos Network Market Capitalization Reaches $108.08 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $108.08 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000864 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001097 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 29,162,184,138 coins and its circulating supply is 20,841,353,367 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

