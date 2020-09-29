Nesco (NSCO) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Nesco (NYSE: NSCO) is one of 20 public companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nesco to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nesco and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Nesco Competitors 229 700 955 92 2.46

As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.25%. Given Nesco’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nesco has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Nesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Nesco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nesco and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nesco -15.19% N/A -5.18% Nesco Competitors -7.75% -10.52% -0.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nesco and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nesco $264.04 million -$27.05 million -5.68 Nesco Competitors $1.46 billion $181.74 million 7.98

Nesco’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nesco. Nesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nesco peers beat Nesco on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

