NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NSRGY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NESTLE S A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $118.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $341.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.35. NESTLE S A/S has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $122.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 926.3% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NESTLE S A/S by 1,456.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

