Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSRGF. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Get Nestle alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nestle stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestle were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

OTCMKTS:NSRGF remained flat at $$119.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,074. Nestle has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $124.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.28.

About Nestle

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.