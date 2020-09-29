Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 128.8% from the August 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Net Element stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) by 790.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Net Element worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Net Element from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NETE opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Net Element has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.86. Net Element had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 135.09%. The company had revenue of $13.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Net Element will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

