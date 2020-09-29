NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.42%.

NTWK traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,128. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The company has a market cap of $34.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri acquired 11,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $31,864.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded NetSol Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.