NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBSE. BidaskClub raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeuBase Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of NBSE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,642,000. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 104,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $890,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

