New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.40.

EDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 659,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,426,000 after buying an additional 285,868 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,605,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 548,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,337,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EDU traded down $2.48 on Thursday, hitting $147.18. 17,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,712. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.78. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $157.15.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

