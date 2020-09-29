Newton Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Newton has a market cap of $11.10 million and approximately $775,956.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newton has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00265127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00091332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.40 or 0.01586115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00180668 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

