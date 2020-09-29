NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) & Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Financial Contrast

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) and Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

NexGen Energy has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denison Mines has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NexGen Energy and Denison Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexGen Energy N/A -9.87% -5.67% Denison Mines -104.48% -7.57% -5.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NexGen Energy and Denison Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexGen Energy N/A N/A -$11.70 million ($0.05) -34.40 Denison Mines $11.72 million 21.90 -$13.67 million ($0.02) -20.50

NexGen Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Denison Mines. NexGen Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denison Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.2% of NexGen Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Denison Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NexGen Energy and Denison Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexGen Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Denison Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Denison Mines beats NexGen Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

