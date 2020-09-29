Nexity SA (OTCMKTS:NXYAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nexity SA (OTCMKTS:NXYAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 157.8% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXYAF remained flat at $$26.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.85. Nexity has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $26.85.

About Nexity

Nexity SA operates as a real estate company in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Individual Clients Division, Commercial Clients Division, and Other Activities segments. It develops new homes and subdivisions; and new or refurbished office buildings, high-rises, business parks, logistics facilities, retail property, and hotels.

