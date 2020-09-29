Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Sells $67,352.04 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $67,352.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NXST traded down $3.74 on Tuesday, hitting $90.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $133.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $914.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXST. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.