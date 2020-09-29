Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $50.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nikola from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Nikola from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of NKLA opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.44. Nikola has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. The firm’s revenue was up 176.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton bought 41,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.91 per share, with a total value of $1,279,674.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $59,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,005,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth $25,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

