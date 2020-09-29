Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NOK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Shares of NOK stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,412,141. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

