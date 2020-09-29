Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
NOK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.
Shares of NOK stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,412,141. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nokia Oyj Company Profile
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).
