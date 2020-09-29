Northern Star Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Short Interest Up 146.7% in September

Northern Star Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:NESRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,300 shares, an increase of 146.7% from the August 31st total of 144,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Northern Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Northern Star Resources from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NESRF traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622. Northern Star Resources has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

