Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Down 35.8% in September

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the August 31st total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 98.5 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGRUF remained flat at $$3.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 48 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.8 billion and approximately 8.4 million square feet of leasable space.

