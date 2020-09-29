Novagold Resources (NG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 30th. Analysts expect Novagold Resources to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Novagold Resources stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62. Novagold Resources has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novagold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

